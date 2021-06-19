BJP vociferously opposes Tipu Sultan's statue in Andhra

"The idea of installing Tipu Sultan's statue, an expansionist person who tormented many Indians and especially women, must be immediately withdrawn, otherwise statewide agitations will be inevitable," warned AP BJP general secretary S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy on Saturday.

Amaravati, June 19 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are vociferously opposing plans to install a Tipu Sultan statue in Kadapa district's Proddatur by a section of people. The BJP leaders have warned that statewide agitations will be held if the decision is not withdrawn.

He warned that the BJP will not allow the statue installation at any cost and alleged that chief minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy may worship a barbarian (Tipu Sultan), but cannot impose him on them.

"We won't let it happen at any cost. Reddy may worship a barbarian like Tipu Sultan but he can't impose him on us. This country belongs to Shri Ram, Mahatma, Buddha, Swamy Vivekananda but not such mass murderers," he claimed.

Party state president Somu Veerraju demanded from the state government to immediately withdraw the foundation laid for the statue allegedly by the local MLA.

According to Veerraju, police on Friday morning arrested BJP cadres who protested against the foundation. He condemned the arrests.

"By these arrests, they created ways to intensify the protests. BJP doesn't fear these kinds of arrests and will not retreat on this issue," he said.

Meanwhile, local MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy said he is aware of history and also studied the subject in college.

--IANS

sth/skp/