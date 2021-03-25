BJP wants to run govt in Delhi through LG, alleges Kharge

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleging that the party want to run the national capital through the Lieutenant Governor.



"They want to run the government through the Lieutenant Governor in the national capital, that is why they have rushed the Bill through the Parliament. Then, what's the need for an elected government?" he asked.

"When the Bill was tabled in Rajya Sabha, we had forced the BJP to send the bill to the Select Committee but they didn't agree, that's why the Opposition walked out of the House yesterday," Kharge told ANI.

The Parliament on Wednesday had passed the Bill which entails that the term "government" referred to in any law made by the Delhi legislative assembly will imply Lieutenant Governor.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after a walkout by Congress, AAP, and other opposition parties.

The Bill amended the National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991. (ANI)

