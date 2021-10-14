  1. Sify.com
  4. BJP welcomes TN govt's decision to reopen religious places

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Oct 15th, 2021, 04:30:02hrs
TN BJP chief K Annamalai (file photo)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 15 (ANI): As the Tamil Nadu government allowed reopening of all the religious places in the state on all Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, BJP state chief K Annamalai welcomed the decision of reopening of temples and other religious places.

In a statement, Annamalai said, "The BJP has been demanding the reopening of all religious places in the state and staged a protest on October 7. We had told the state government to take a decision on reopening of religious places within 10 days on October 7 or face the protest from the party."
He further said, "Now, the state has decided to reopen the religious places, the BJP welcomes the decision." (ANI)

