BJP will collapse like 'pack of cards' in UP under CM Yogi Adityanath's leadership, says Veerappa Moily

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 7 (ANI): BJP will collapse like pack of cards under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, said senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily on Monday.



Speaking to ANI, Moily claimed Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is doing "excellent work" in Uttar Pradesh and the people of the state will give her preference over Chief Minister Adityanath.

"As far as UP is concerned, BJP thinks that they are strong. But, it will collapse like pack of cards under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath because of the schemes of the Central government like demonetisation and implementation of GST and rising unemployment in the state," said Moily.

The Congress leader said, "mere slogans can not capture or fool people. They can do for once, but not forever".

He said Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is doing excellent work, and "people see an image former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her".

"Priyanka Gandhi is working day in and day out in UP. When you compare Adityanath and Priyanka Gandhi, definitely the people of UP will prefer Priyanka and Congress," he said.

Speaking about the Assembly election in Punjab, Moily said Congress will definitely stage a comeback in the upcoming polls.

"The High Command of the Congress party has taken very prompt action as far as Punjab is concerned and they called Navjot Singh Sidhu. Party has agreed to make Sidhu the PCC President. After becoming the PCC president, Sidhu has to discipline his people and himself. He should co-operate. The goodwill of the party is undoubtedly carried by Captain Amarinder Singh," said the Congress leader,

When asked if Congress made a mistake by elevating Sidhu in Punjab, Moily said, "I don't think choosing Sidhu is a wrong choice. Congress party is always magnanimous. It always wants to accommodate people rather than putting out."

He added that in Chhattisgarh also, Congress stage a come back because the party has given excellent governance and "we have very good leadership there." (ANI)

