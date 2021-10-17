'BJP will create history in Uttarakhand by winning 2 polls in a row'

"There is pro-incumbency for the BJP government in Uttarakhand. I cannot tell you the exact number of seats but on the basis of feedback reports collected from across the state, I can say that we are going to achieve our slogan 'Abki Baar 60 Paar'," Singh said.

In an exclusive interview to IANS, Singh said that the BJP government in the state has ensured the overall development of Uttarakhand in all the parameters and on the basis of work done in the last four-and-half years, they will come to power once again.

Singh denied the existence of factionalism in the party's state unit.Excerpts of the interview:

Q: How do you see the BJP's prospects in next year's Uttarakhand assembly polls?

Singh: The BJP will win Uttarakhand polls with record number of seats because our government in state has done tremendous overall development of state under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in last five years.

People have witnessed how the "double engine" government has transformed the state and they hope that this transformation will continue for another five years under the BJP rule.

In the last five years, road networks from rural to national highways have been strengthened and increased in the state. Rail connectivity has increased, health insurance under 'Ayushman Bharat' has been provided to all the residents, (Pushkar Singh) Dhami government is providing one lakh government jobs in coming months.

The BJP government in Uttarakhand ensured overall development of the state in all the parameters. On the basis of work done in the last four-and-half years, I am saying that the BJP will win the assembly polls with a record number of seats.

Apart from ensuring development of the state, the BJP government also gave transparent and corruption free administration.

Q: How will the BJP will counter anti-incumbency in Uttarakhand?



Singh: There is no anti-incumbency and it is visible in several surveys done by different media agencies, including one by the IANS. In other words there is pro-incumbency for the BJP government in Uttarakhand. I cannot tell you the exact number of seats but feedback reports collected from across the state say that we are going to achieve our slogan 'Abki Baar 60 Paar'.



Q: There are reports of factionalism and differences in the BJP state unit. Do you think it will affect the party's prospects in the elections?

Singh: There is no factionalism in the BJP's Uttarakhand unit and everyone is united. All the senior leaders and workers are working very hard to ensure BJP's victory in next year's assembly polls. Take my word, due to the collective hardwork of the state unit, BJP will be the first party to form government for two continuous terms by winning back to back elections in the state.

Q: Will the changing of three Chief Ministers in six months favour the party?

Singh: I don't think that changing the Chief Minister will have any impact in elections. It shows that the BJP is a party which has a number of workers with chief ministerial qualities. Both the previous Chief Ministers, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Tirath singh Rawat did a good job and current chief minister Dhami is taking forward the development work. Dhami is popular and doing good work and ensuring development of the state. For the BJP, development and welfare of people is priority and whosoever is chief minister work to achieve both.

Q: Do you think Yashpal Arya joining Congress will go against you?

Singh: Before every election, many people change sides. Arya was earlier with Congress and before the last Assembly polls, he joined the BJP and before next election he left the BJP to rejoin Congress. Arya going back to Congress has no impact on the BJP's poll prospects in the next assembly election. BJP is cadre based party where joining and leaving of an individual has lesser impact. We were in power in Uttarakhand before Arya joined us and will return to power in March next year after he left us.

Q: What would you say to Congress leader Harish Rawat's comment that he wants to see a Dalit Chief Minister in Uttarakhand?

Singh: Harish Rawat's affection and love for Dalit is recently seen by everyone when he insulted Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi by saying the next assembly election will be contested under leadership of Navjot Singh Siddhu. If he really wants to see a Dalit Chief Minister in Uttarakhand then why he did not Congress name a Dalit leader as its Chief Ministerial candidate. Harish Rawat and Congress only do lip service and insult Dalits.



