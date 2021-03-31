BJP will end YSRCP's 'rowdyism' in Andhra: Sunil Deodhar

Tirupati, March 31 (IANS) Giving examples of states where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had defeated other ruling regional parties across India, the party's national secretary and state co-incharge Sunil Deodhar claimed on Wednesday that the party will end the alleged 'rowdyism' of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)as well.

"We finished goonda raj of SP - BSP in UP. With Nitish, we finished brutal raj of Lalu in Bihar. We uprooted CPIM's 25 years mafia raj from Tripura. On 2nd May, we will finish goons rule in WB. In AP too, I am sure that we only can fight and end rowdyism of YSRCP," said Deodhar.

Referring to the YSRCP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) as family enterprise parties, Deodhar claimed he had exposed their alleged frauds.

"Only BJP - JSP (Janasena) can fight this mafia raj of ruling YSRCP," he claimed.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP G. V. L. Narasimha Rao claimed that people in the Tirupati bypoll will choose between a candidate who served Reddy and the party's candidate Ratna Prabha who served people with distinction.

However, depriving the state of the special category status, selling away Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, skyrocketing fuel prices and resorting to religious politics may not be very helpful to the BJP in the southern state.

--IANS

sth/ash