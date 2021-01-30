BJP will fight Tamil Nadu assembly elections with AIADMK: JP Nadda

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 30 (ANI): BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday said that the party will fight the forthcoming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu in alliance with the ruling AIADMK and other like-minded parties.



"I would like to share with you and declare here that the BJP has decided that in the coming times, BJP along with AIADMK and other like-minded parties will contest the elections," Nadda said at a rally here.

Elections are likely to be held for 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly in April-May this year. (ANI)

