  4. BJP will fight Tamil Nadu assembly elections with AIADMK: JP Nadda

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sat, Jan 30th, 2021, 21:37:53hrs
BJP president JP Nadda.

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 30 (ANI): BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday said that the party will fight the forthcoming assembly polls in Tamil Nadu in alliance with the ruling AIADMK and other like-minded parties.

"I would like to share with you and declare here that the BJP has decided that in the coming times, BJP along with AIADMK and other like-minded parties will contest the elections," Nadda said at a rally here.
Elections are likely to be held for 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly in April-May this year. (ANI)

