BJP will form government in Haryana again: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said the BJP has emerged as the single largest party in Haryana and therefore will form the government in the state.



Speaking to ANI, Rawat said: "As the election results show, in Maharashtra, BJP gets a clear majority. In Haryana, BJP has emerged the single largest party. I feel that it will form the government there again."

In Haryana, BJP has won 40 out of 90 assembly seats at stake in the state.

On being asked about the monetary grant to Uttarakhand, Rawat said: "I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that the Centre has given Rs 2,800 crore to solve issues related to drinking water and sewage in the state."

"With this grant, all towns and cities will be covered. Sewage-related works in Haridwar and Rishikesh will be done," he said. (ANI)

