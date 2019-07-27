BJP will form government in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh : Ramdas Athawale

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 27 (ANI): Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said on Saturday that BJP will form government in Congress-ruled states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh as many of Congress MLAs are ready to support the BJP.



"In Karnataka, Congress MLAs resigned and the BJP government was formed. Very soon in the states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh a similar situation may occur and BJP forms the government," said Athawale while addressing a press conference here on Saturday.

"The mandate given by the people to the BJP in Lok Sabha shows that people have reposed their 99.99 per cent trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I feel there is a feeling among the people that Congress MLAs in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh will leave their party," he added.

In Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa took charge as Chief Minister on Friday. He had staked claim to form the government, three days after the 14-month old Congress-JD(S) coalition government fell after losing the trust vote in the Assembly. (ANI)

