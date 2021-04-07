BJP will form govt in Assam: Baijayant Panda

Talking to the media after getting vaccinated for Covid-19 in the national capital, Panda said that the BJP will surely retain power in Assam.

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) A day after polling for the 126-member Assam Assembly ended on Tuesday, BJP's National Vice President and state in-charge Baijayant Jay Panda asserted on Wednesday that the saffron party will form the government in the northeastern state for a second term.

"People in Assam are quite happy with the work of both the Central and state governments and there was no anti-incumbency against the state government or the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Panda said.

He pointed out that the kind of development work which took place in the last five years under the BJP government is more than what happened in the last 70 years.

"The pace of development has accelerated like never before and Prime Minister Modi has taken personal interest in this progress, which has only increased the people's trust in the BJP," he said.

Panda also claimed that the heavy voter turnout will favour the BJP.

