BJP will form govt in Haryana with absolute majority: Shah

"We are going to form the government in Haryana again with two-third majority," Shah said while addressing a public gathering in Jind, the state's Jat-dominated district.

He said the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has united India within 75 days in its second term.

Reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, Shah said: "Article 370 was a hurdle in the way of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's dream of 'One India'. PM Narendra Modi has done in 75 days what the Congress governments could not do in 70 years in the greed of vote bank."

"Last time, the BJP formed the government in Haryana with 47 seats. This time I call upon the people of the state to form a strong, majority government of the BJP with more than 75 seats," he said. Shah said during the previous Congress regime in Haryana led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the 13th Finance Commission gave Rs 22,000 crore. "The 14th Finance Commission under the leader of Modi gave Rs 58,000 crore to Haryana," he said. The BJP President further said that Haryana, which was infamous for land deals and where providing jobs became a business, Chief Minister Manhoar Lal Khattar in his first term has turned corruption into a thing of past. Khattar and his entire cabinet was present at the 'Astha Rally', which was called by former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP, Chaudhary Birender Singh. The rally was convened by his son Brijender Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Hisar. Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly are due in October.