BJP will form govt in West Bengal in next five years: Nadda

Virtually addressing the West Bengal BJP executive meet, Nadda said, "The BJP has covered a long distance in Bengal in a very short span of time. We had won just two seats in 2014 Lok Sabha polls and had got 18 per cent votes. In 2016 Assembly polls, we had won just three seats and 10.16 per cent vote share. In 2019, we got 40.25 per cent votes and won 18 seats out of 42 in the Lok Sabha elections."

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party chief J P Nadda on Tuesday expressed confidence that the saffron party will form the government in West Bengal in the 2026 assembly elections.

He stated: "In the recently concluded assembly polls, our vote share was 38.1 per cent and we got 2.27 crore votes, and won 77 seats. In the next five years, the BJP will take another big leap and will form the government in the state. We will achieve it and there will be a BJP government in the state."

Referring to the post poll violence in West Bengal, Nadda claimed that no post poll violence was reported from Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry as the TMC was not there.

"TMC unleashed unprecedented political violence after winning the polls. 1,399 properties of our workers have been destroyed. 676 incidents of loot have taken place. 108 families have received threats. Our offices in Arambagh and Bishnupur have been burnt down by TMC cadres. All of this happened under a female Chief Minister. A lot of atrocities have been faced by women. If the women are not safe, what sort of governance are the people of West Bengal receiving from TMC," Nadda said.

Nadda alleged that West Bengal Police has remained a mute spectator. "Aadhar cards and ration cards of BJP workers have been taken away. The Bengal violence clearly shows a failure in administration, according to the high-powered committee," he said.

Hitting out at other opposition parties, Nadda said, "If such violence against women or Dalits was reported in BJP ruled states, then all the opposition parties would have joined hands and a created a storm. But they were silent over violence in West Bengal. There was no talk of human rights. It is also our responsibility to expose such people and we will continue to do so."

Nadda alleged that corruption, TMC and Mamta Banerjee are synonymous with each other. Referring to a fake Covid vaccination drive, Nadda said, "Even if there has been a scam on the vaccine, it has happened in West Bengal. In Bengal, Mimi Chakraborty was given a fake vaccine. If you support the corrupt, then even the MPs will get fake vaccines and there will be fake vaccination drives."

