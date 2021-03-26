BJP will free Assam of illegal migration: Amit Shah

Addressing four election rallies in the poll-bound state on Friday, Shah said that with the surrender of over 2,000 extremists of various outfits, Assam under the BJP rule has crushed the reign of terrorism, that used to be a huge concern during the Congress rule.

Guwahati, March 26 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Friday that Assam would be freed of illegal migration and floods just like the state government has already achieved success in eliminating terrorism from the northeastern state.

"To control the floods in Assam, appropriate plans and projects would be undertaken after a satellite survey. Assam would then be a flood-free state," he told the gatherings.

Shah also said that the Congress-AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) alliance would only patronise illegal migration, terrorism and agitations.

The former BJP national President claimed that the Congress is trying to project the AIUDF chief as Assam's identity. He said that Assam's identity is Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika and Lachit Borphukan, and not AIUDF chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, whom he termed as "Kalapahar".

Highlighting the sacrifice and contributions of Lachit Borphukan and other important personalities in Assam, the Home Minister said that steps are being taken to remember Borphukan and other prominent personalities.

Borphukan had in 1671 led the Ahoms in the Battle of Saraighat, considered the greatest naval battle on a river, to victory over the Mughals. He died in April 1672, almost two centuries before the Indian freedom movement had begun.

Shah announced that after the elections, the new BJP government would increase the daily wages of tea garden workers to Rs 350 and promised to set up hospitals, schools and colleges in each tea garden areas. "Already Rs 1,000 has been allocated in the Central budget for the welfare of the tea garden workers."

Amid huge applause, Shah said that for the official and other administrative purposes, the people of the Barak Valley need not go to Guwahati or Dispur after travelling several hundred kilometres as a ‘Mini Secretariat' is being set up in the region.

Over four million people, mostly Bengali speaking, reside in the three districts of Barak Valley region in southern Assam - Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakhandhi.

Explaining the various mega developmental projects implemented or under implementation in Assam, the Home Minister said that the Congress during its rule had backed the poachers who killed hundreds of rhinos but there has been no incident of poaching of Assam's 'pride' after the BJP came to power inb the state.

He also said that a Special Economic Zone is being set up in Guwahati which would greatly boost the economy of the state.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the BJP plans to enact a law against 'love jihad' in Assam, saying that the party is against ‘jihad' and not ‘love'.

Talking to the media in Guwahati, Chouhan said: "We aren't against love, we're against ‘jihad'."

"One should not love by betraying, deceiving, changing names or unscrupulous ways. Our government in Madhya Pradesh introduced the Freedom to Religion Bill 2020. The party has decided to pass a similar law in Assam."

--IANS

sc/arm