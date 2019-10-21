BJP will have record-breaking victories in Maharashtra, Haryana: Gadkari

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday exuded confidence that BJP will retain power in Maharashtra and Haryana and said the party will have record-breaking victories in both the states.

"We have done a lot of work in various areas, particularly in irrigation and agriculture. Maharashtra is progressing a lot. Considering the amount of work and development that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has done in the last five years in Maharashtra, I am sure we will have a record-breaking victory in the state elections here," he told ANI.

"In Haryana too, we are confident of a record-breaking victory. BJP will form the government in Haryana with an outright majority," Gadkari said.Asked about Congress' allegations that BJP was diverting people-related issues by raising Article 370 and national security, the Union Minister said that the opposition party had a "defeated mentality.""Congress had a defeated mentality. There was a lack of leadership and self-confidence in the party. They got a chance to rule in the last 62 years. What they could not do in the last 62 years, BJP has done it in five years. I am sure people will side with the BJP," Gadkari said.He called on the citizens to cast their votes in the assembly elections."See, voting is our constitutional right. Not exercising your franchise is not good. This is the festival of democracy. So, I urge people to go out and vote in huge numbers," Gadkari said.Earlier today, the Union Minister exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Nagpur, which is his hometown.Voting for 288 constituencies in Maharashtra began today at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm. The counting of votes will take place on October 24.Of the 288 seats, BJP is contesting in 164, this includes candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol. On the other hand, BJP's key ally Shiv Sena has fielded 126 candidates in the state.The Congress has 147 candidates in the fray while its ally NCP is contesting in 121 seats. The alliance has left the rest of the seats for its smaller partners.Votes will be counted on October 24. (ANI)