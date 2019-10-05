BJP will induct Congress leaders with clean image: Khattar

The 90-member Haryana Assembly will go to the polls on October 21 while the results will be declared on October 24. Khattar will contest the polls from the Karnal Assembly segment.

"Activists and leaders in the Congress have no faith in each other," Khattar told the media here.

Replying to a question over allegations of corruption raked by former state Congress President Ashok Tanwar over ticket allocation and establishing contact with the BJP, Khattar said: "The allegations levelled by Ashok Tanwar have not come for the first time. Now the people and the leaders in the Congress have understood that they should not stay with this kind of a party."

"Many people are in touch with us too. But we have told them that we will induct only those leaders who have a clean past and don't carry any baggage. Only such people will be brought into our party fold," he said, adding: "Those who are indulging in corruption will not have any place in the party," he said. The Chief Minister also said that the Congress would be wiped out from Haryana. "Today I came to know that many Congress leaders have resigned in Gurugram too," he said. In 2014, Khattar won the Karnal seat with 63,773 votes.