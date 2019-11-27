BJP will lose its deposit in Jharkhand: Tejaswi Yadav

Chatra (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav on Wednesday stated that the BJP will lose its deposit in Jharkhand in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

"The arrogance of the BJP will submerge them this time and the slogan of 'Abki baar, 65 paar' will prove to be hollow here. The BJP will not get more than 20 seats in the state," Yadav said while addressing an election meeting held for the support of RJD candidate Satyanand Bhokta here.

"People of BJP always contest elections through issues like Kashmir and Hindu-Muslim. BJP works to break people, while we work to connect each other," he added.He further said that the victory of Mahagathbandhan is sure and was confident that JMM leader Hemant Soren will become the next Chief Minister."The victory of Mahagathbandhan is sure and people have made up their mind that this time Hemant Soren has to be made the Chief Minister," he said.Speaking on corruption and BJP's stand on the issue, Tejaswi said: "When Ajit Pawar was not with BJP, he was a scamster of Rs 90 crores and when he sided with them, all cases against him were taken back. Today, we are fighting against the BJP, so we are corrupt.""Today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has Srijan scam and many such scandals such as Muzaffarpur scam. But since he is with the BJP, he has not been accused. No matter how big the scandal is, it will be cleaned with a detergent called Kamal (Lotus) detergent. BJP is working to put those fighting for social justice in jail, while it is also steeped in corruption itself," he added. (ANI)