BJP will provide stable government in Karnataka: Nadda

New Delhi: Dismissing the Opposition's accusations that his party, the BJP, engineered defections to bring down the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka, working president J P Nadda said on Friday that it fell entirely due to internal reasons and asserted that his party would provide a stable government in the state.

"They (Congress-JD-S) fell under their own weight due to internal reasons. The BJP is synonymous with stability. Wherever we go, we bring stability," Nadda said.

Yediyurappa was the leader of the BJP legislature party in the state and it was natural for him to be the party's choice for the chief minister's post, he added.