BJP will retain power in next state Assembly elections in Himachal: Anurag Thakur

While interacting with the localities, Anurag said, "I have to wait for forty days after becoming the Sports Minister to meet my people of Himachal Pradesh. I will carry the dignity and respect of this soil."The minister further added, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought development in the state. Modi has given AIIMS in Bilaspur, and six medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh."Earlier, on Friday, Thakur paid tributes at Shaheed Sthal in Bilaspur and lauded the efforts of the Indian Army personnel.The newly inducted cabinet Ministers embarked on Jan Ashirwad Yatra as they could not be introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to repeated ruckus by the opposition parties. The Yatra which started on August 16, continued till August 20, is aimed at seeking the blessings of the people by the 43 new ministers introduced in the Cabinet. (ANI)