BJP will rule the roost in all states under Nadda's leadership, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Monday that under the leadership of JP Nadda, the party will rule the roost in all the states from "Kargil to Kanyakumari".

JP Nadda was elected unopposed as party national president on Monday."Under your (JP Nadda) leadership BJP rule over all the states from Kargil to Kanyakumari," said Rajnath at the felicitation programme of the new BJP president."BJP has reached a mark in the history of Indian politics because of our selfless party workers who have given their sweat and blood for the party," he added.He also credited former party presidents including, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi who has been "helping the party to reach new heights.""From the advent itself, our BJP party worker was dreaming of the opportunity to form a government at the centre with an absolute majority," said the senior BJP leader.He also remarked about Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government brief term in 1996 when BJP formed the government at the centre."Then again in 1998 BJP emerged s the single largest party and we were at the centre for six years," he added.Commenting about the former president Amit Shah's tenure, Singh said, "Under your supervision, the way the party has worked will never be forgotten" (ANI)