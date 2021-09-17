BJP will save Bengal from Mamata Banerjee's 'appeasement' politics: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said the party will save the state irrespective of "appeasement" politics of the Trinamool Congress leader.



"As long as we are there, Mamata Banerjee cannot do anything. No matter how much appeasement she does, the Tricolour will always be there and no matter how many sacrifices we have to make, we will save Bengal," the BJP leader told ANI.

Vijayvargiya's remarks came against the backdrop of Mamata Banerjee's remarks that she would not allow anyone to turn India into Pakistan.

"I do not like the policies and politics of the BJP. They only divide people on religious lines. They had said Nandigram would become Pakistan if TMC wins. In Bhabanipur, they are saying it will turn into Pakistan. I will protect my motherland with all my might. We do not want India to become another Taliban. I will never allow my nation to turn into Pakistan," the West Bengal Chief Minister said while campaigning for the bypoll in Bhabanipur.

Mamata Banerjee is contesting from Bhabanipur.

Vijayvargiya participated in the opening ceremony of the exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life on his birthday on Friday.

Vijayvargiya said every BJP worker can learn from the life of Prime Minister Modi.

He took a dig at Congress observing 'unemployment day' in the state.

"Congress itself is unemployed so it is natural that they will celebrate unemployment day," Vijayvargiya said. (ANI)

