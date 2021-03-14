BJP will win many seats in Kerala, but I don't like to predict numbers: KJ Alphons

By Gaurav Arora

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former union minister KJ Alphons, whom the party has fielded from Kanjirappally seat in the upcoming Kerala assembly elections, on Sunday said BJP will win many seats but he does not like to predict the numbers.



Speaking to ANI, Alphons said, "I am happy that BJP high command has asked me to contest. I will follow the directions of the party even though I was not keen to contest at all. I am going to fight and win."

Asked about how many seats BJP going to win in Kerala, he said, "I do not know about it. I will not make any prediction but I know we will get a large number of seats in Kerala. I know the party high command has set some target. But, I am just a candidate so I will not like to predict."

On Metroman E Sreedharan contesting elections, Alphons said, "I think it is very good because the metroman is globally known. There are two things; one is to have a vision and the other is to have the ability to execute that well. He is somebody like that."

Metroman E Sreedharan, who recently joined the BJP, has been fielded from Palakkad. Former state president Kummanam Rajasekharan is contesting from Nemom.

BJP on Sunday announced their list of candidates for the upcoming assembly election in Kerala and said that the party will contest 115 seats and the rest of 25 seats will be left for allies.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh announced the list of 112 candidates at the party headquarters here in the national capital.

Actor Suresh Gopi is contesting from Thrissur. Former vice-chancellor of Calicut University Abdul Salam is fielded from Tirur. Former DGP Jacob Thomas will contest from Irinjalakuda and KJ Alphons will contest from Kanjirappally assembly seat, Singh said while announcing the list.

The election for the 140-member Kerala assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

