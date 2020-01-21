BJP will win more than 50 seats in Delhi polls, says Bagga

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, BJP candidate from Hari Nagar constituency on Tuesday said that his party will win more than 50 seats in the Delhi Assembly polls.

"BJP will win more than 50 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections, Kejriwal ji is afraid of this. That is why documents were burnt at Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) office, 15 days before the polls," Bagga told ANI.



A fire broke out on Monday in which all the documents related to Delhi Transport Department were burnt, Sunil Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Delhi had said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday released the second list of 10 candidates for Delhi polls.

Bagga is in the fray against Aam Aadmi Party's Princess Dhillon and Congress' Surender Sethi.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 8.

The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

The BJP faces a tough battle in Delhi where it has been out of power for over two decades. The party could win only three seats in the last assembly polls with the ruling AAP scoring a landslide victory with 67 seats. (ANI)