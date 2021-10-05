BJP wins majority in Gujarat's Gandhinagar civic body polls, PM Modi expresses gratitude to people

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday registered a landslide victory in Gujarat's Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections by winning 41 seats out of 44 after which Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude towards the people saying that it has reaffirmed deep-rooted bond between the people of Gujarat and BJP.



"Results of the local body polls across Gujarat and Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation reaffirm the deep-rooted bond between the people of Gujarat and BJP. Gratitude to the people for repeatedly blessing us. Kudos to all @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas for working hard at the grassroots," the Prime Minister tweeted.

In GMC, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won a majority for the first time in 10 years. Out of 44 seats in 11 wards of Mahanagar Palika, BJP has won 41 seats. While Congress has grabbed two seats, one seat has been taken by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP has contended the GMC elections in Gujarat for the first time.

This was the first major election after Bhupendra Patel took charge as the chief minister of Gujarat.

The poll body had earlier postponed the election, originally scheduled in April, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)