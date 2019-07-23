BJP won't be responsible if Kamal Nath govt faces same fate as K'tka: Shivraj Singh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): As the government fell in Karnataka on Tuesday, the fallout will now be seen in other states where Congress is in power with Madhya Pradesh soon likely to face the same plight according to BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"There is an internal conflict in Congress, and support of BSP-SP, if something happens to that then we can't do anything," Chouhan on Tuesday told ANI about the political situation in Madhya Pradesh.He said that if the current Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh meets the same fate like the Congress-JDS coalition in Karnataka then his party should not be held responsible."We will not cause the fall of government here (Madhya Pradesh). Congress leaders themselves have been responsible for the fall of their governments," the former chief minister Singh said responding to Madhya Pradesh government will face the same fate as that of Karnataka.The Congress-JD(S) government was defeated on the floor of the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday night. The confidence motion moved by outgoing chief minister Kumaraswamy got 99 votes as against 105 of the opposition.Responding to Chouhan's remarks, Madhya Pradesh Higher Education and Sports Minister Jitu Patwari said that no one can touch the Kamal Nath government."Be it Gujarat, Goa or Karanataka, BJP is trying to kill democracy. Modi government has shown that one can buy MLAs in bulk. I think it has become BJP's tendency to topple other governments. They have to take seven births to topple the Kamal Nath government. That was Kumarswmay's government but this is Kamal Nath's government."Meanwhile, Congress MLA Kunal Choudhary said the fall of JDS-Congress government in Karnataka will be remembered as 'black day' in the Indian history."BJP, who indulged in mass trading, has become successful in its attempt. This day will be remembered as 'black day' in Indian history. They are playing with democracy and trying to murder it. The whole country is witness to how the government is being targetted by BJP," he said. (ANI)