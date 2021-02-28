BJP worker alleges TMC workers of brutally attacking him, mother in Bengal's North Dumdum

North 24 Paraganas (West Bengal) [India], February 28 (ANI): A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker in Nimta has accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers of breaking into his house and brutally attacking him and his octogenarian mother on Saturday morning.



BJP worker Gopal Majumdar from Nimta area in North 24 Paraganas district has alleged that three TMC workers attacked his house and attacked his mother in the early morning of Saturday.

"They hit me on my head and neck. They punched on my face too. I am scared. They asked me not to tell anyone about it. My whole body is in pain," Shova Majumdar, the mother of BJP worker Gopal Majumdar told ANI.

The Nimta area falls in the North Dumdum Assembly constituency.

An FIR has been registered in the local police station. Investigation in the matter is currently underway.

Political violence has been regularly making headlines in poll-bound West Bengal. The elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The state is going to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year. (ANI)

