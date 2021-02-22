BJP worker among 4 booked for abduction, gang-rape in Madhya Pradesh

Shahdol, Feb 22 (IANS) A BJP worker along with three others has been booked for allegedly abducting and raping a 20-year-old woman in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The police have registered a case against four people but there have been no arrests made so far.

A missing persons report about a 20-year-old girl was registered at the Jaitpur police station on Feb 18. The girl was found unconscious outside her home two days later. The victim told the police that four people abducted her from outside here home. She was kept at a farm house in Gadaghat for two days and allegedly drugged and gang-raped.