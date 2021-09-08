BJP workers lathicharged during protest against Namaz room in J'Khand Assembly

On Monday, BJP legislators had chanted 'Jai Sri Ram', 'Har Har Mahadev' inside the Jharkhand Assembly to protest against the allocation of a room by the Speaker for offering Namaz during the Assembly session.

Ranchi, Sep 8 (IANS) Several BJP workers, including its Jharkhand unit chief Deepak Prakash, reportedly sustained injuries after the police resorted to lathicharge while they were protesting against a move to allocate a special room for offering Namaz inside the state Assembly, her on Wednesday.

"Many BJP workers sustained injuries in the police lathicharge, including innocent party workers and women," BJP legislstive party leader Babulal Marandi told the mdia on Wednesday.

The BJP on Wednesday gheroed the state Assembly premises to protest against the notification to allocate a separate room for offering Namaz inside the Assembly campus.

Hundreds of BJP workers gathered at the Assembly to express their displeasure with the Speaker's decision. Some BJP workers even tried to break the barricades put by the police to prevent them from entering the Assembly premises.

The police used water canons before resorting to lathicharge. BJP Jharkhand President Deepak Prakash reportedly sustained injuries on his arm.

Marandi claimed that attempts were also made to attack him, but the jawans deputed for his safety saved him. He alleged that the Hemant Soren government in the state wants to suppress all dissenting voices.

He said the allocation of a room for a particular community in the Assembly is not correct and the party will oppose all such acts of appeasement.

The BJP workers who sustained injuries in the incident were admitted to a hospital in Dhurwa.

