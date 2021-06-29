BJP workers vandalised my car in Rohtas Nagar: Sisodia

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) A group of people created ruckus in Rohtas Nagar and vandalised a government vehicle, claimed Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was on an inspection visit to the area where a new school building is being constructed.

Sisodia in a tweet alleged that the BJP is behind the incident. "Today, the BJP workers and goons opposed to the construction of a school in Rohtas Nagar vandalised the building. They vandalised my government vehicle, and misbehaved with female teachers and the workers and engineers involved in construction work. Why are BJP workers opposed to education and construction of schools?" Sisodia asked in his tweet.