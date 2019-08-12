BJP wouldn't have reacted if J&K was Hindu-dominated: Chidambaram

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has claimed that the BJP would not have touched Article 370 if Kashmir was a Hindu-dominated region.

"If there was a Hindu majority in Kashmir, the BJP wouldn't have touched (Article 370). Because of the Islamic majority, the BJP did it," former Union Minister said on August 11.

"I say it's true there were thousands of people gathered against the abolition of 370... tear gas...shooting. All of that is true," the Congress leader added.

Attacking the Centre, Chidambaram said that people who don't know 72 years of history abolished Article 370 with "muscle power." "Jammu and Kashmir is a part of India. There is no doubt. If there is a doubt, it's for BJP only. The people who don't know 72 years of history have done it (370) with muscle power," he said. Last week, the Centre revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganising the state in two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it.