BJP youth wing's national executive meet on Oct 5 in Delhi

According to BJP sources, the national office bearers meet of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) will be held on October 4 and the national executive meeting will be held on October 5 at NDMC convention centre.

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) With eyes on next year's assembly polls in five states, the BJP youth wing will hold its national executive committee meeting on October 5 in the national capital.

"Detailed discussion will be held to finalise plans to reach out to young voters in five poll bound states. They will play a crucial role in deciding the electoral fortunes of any party and BJP is the most liked party among them due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's youth specific initiatives," sources said.

It is learnt that BJP chief J.P. Nadda will address the BJYM national executive meet on October 5.

Another party functionary said that campaigns for the poll bound states will be decided in the meeting. "Majority of voters in these five states are youths irrespective of caste and religion and they are one of the deciding force behind who will win the election. We will reach out to them with youth centric programs of the BJP government at the centre and the states," he said.

Party insiders said that the Modi government has launched several schemes with special focus on youths like 'skill India', 'start up India', 'stand up India', 'Mudra Yojna' and others in the last seven years.

"These programs of the Modi government have generated employment opportunities and empowered youths across India. Youth of the country knows that this BJP government is committed to all sections of society. BJYM will try to reach out to youth across the country especially in the poll bound states through specific campaigns," he said.

Assembly polls will be held in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur in February-March next year.

The BJP leadership has asked all its morchas to conclude their national executive meetings by October.

Two days executive meeting of the Schedule Caste (SC) Morcha was held in Varanasi and the Scheduled Tribes (ST) Morcha organised its national executive meet on September 23-24 in Ranchi. The BJP Mahila Morcha held its national executive in Dehradun on September 26-27.

