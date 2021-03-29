BJP, YSRCP Tirupati by-poll candidates file nomination

"BJP and Janasena's Tirupati by-poll joint candidate Ratna Prabha filed her nomination on Monday after going in a rally with party activists," said a BJP official.

Tirupati, March 29 (IANS) The candidates of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Janasena filed nominations for the forthcoming Tirupati bypoll on Monday.

BJP and Janasena activists took out a rally carrying flags of both the parties in vehicles as well as walking towards the returning officer's office.

During her nomination, BJP candidate Prabha was accompanied at the returning officer's office by Rajya Sabha members G.V.L. Narasimha Rao and C.M. Ramesh, along with Adinarayana.

"With the blessings of Lord Venkateshwara and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the entire BJP-JSP family, I am going to file my nomination," Prabha had said earlier in the day.

Before filing her nomination, she visited the Tirupati temple early on Monday morning to seek the deity's blessings.

On Saturday, the former Karnataka Chief Secretary met with actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and invited him to canvass for her in the run up to the big by-poll scheduled on April 17.

"Met Kalyan and invited him to canvass at Tirupati. His instant positive response makes our campaign stronger and closer to the victory," claimed Prabha.

She also discussed the election road map with BJP National Secretary and Andhra BJP co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, party state President Somu Veerraju, Purandeswari and Madhukar.

"Suddenly a big challenge before me. Gearing up to be a passionate Parliamentarian touching the heart of every voter and reaching out to the last mile of my constituency. God give me strength and stamina," the former IAS officer said.

Prabha said that she was flooded with phone calls and messages on being selected as the BJP candidate and observed that there is so much of expectation from her.

"Will work day and night with the people of the constituency and never let them down," she added.

Despite being retired, Prabha has been active in public life in Karnataka, keeping herself busy with several programmes aimed at empowering women, promoting skills and others.

Likewise, YSRCP candidate M. Gurumoorthy has also filed his nomination on Monday. He went in a huge rally to the returning officer's office.

Senior YSRCP leaders Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Y.V. Subbbareddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and others accompanied the physiotherapist as he filed his nomination for the by-poll.

"With the blessings of Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy and under the leadership of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy our YSRCP Tirupati Lok Sabha candidate M. Gurumoorthy filed his nomination today in the presence of senior leaders," confirmed S. Rajiv Krishna, advisor to the government of Andhra Pradesh.

