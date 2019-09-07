BJP Yuva Morcha protests against Kejriwal, demands Kanhaiya's prosecution in JNU sedition case

New Delhi [India], Sep 7 (ANI): BJP Yuva Morcha on Saturday held a protest here over Arvind Kejriwal government's alleged decision to not prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the JNU sedition case.

The protesters raised slogans against the Delhi Chief Minister even as they waved BJP flags and chanted 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

Yuva Morcha claimed that the state government had rejected the request to prosecute the people involved in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) sedition case.Speaking to ANI, one of the protesters said, "Kejriwal and his government are supporting terrorists and anti-nationals like Kanhaiya. He should be prosecuting them but instead, he has rejected the request. Kejriwal gave us false hopes and now he is stepping back from it. Where is Kejriwal? What is he planning to do?"He added, "We demand the government to throw them out of the country. If anyone speaks against India then they will be termed as terrorists. If they wish to stay in India then they better chant 'Vande Mataram'."However, Kejriwal on Friday said at a press conference here that no decision had been taken in the case so far. "I have been told that no decision has been taken so far in the case. News that's being spread is just a speculation."On July 23 this year, Delhi Police was granted time till September 18 to obtain the requisite sanction in the JNU sedition case.On April 3, the AAP-led Delhi government had informed the court that it would take a month to decide whether to grant sanction to prosecute Kumar and others.The police in its chargesheet filed in January this year had contended that there were videos wherein Kumar could be seen on February 9, 2016 "leading the students who were raising anti-national slogans" in the JNU campus and that he had been identified by witnesses. (ANI)