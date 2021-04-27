BJP's Belgaum LS candidate tests Covid positive

She is the widow of late Union Minister Suresh Angadi, who succumbed to Covid in New Delhi last September 2020, thus necessitating the April 17 bypolls.

Mangala took to Facebook to announce that she tested Covid positive, and also declared that she was an asymptomatic patient.

"As per my doctor's advice am taking rest and in a home isolation. All those who came in contact with me in the last couple of days, please get tested," she posted in Kannada.

Karnataka Chief Minister, B.S. Yediyurappa who tested Covid positive second time in eight months on April 16, had to return to Bengaluru midway through his election campaign in Belgaum on April 15 after complaining of fatigue and fever. Soon after his return it came to light that he tested Covid positive and was admitted to a private hospital. He was discharged last on April 22.

