BJP's big plan - 50 lakh Covid vaccinations daily (IANS Exclusive)

Party's Rajya Sabha member Anil Jain has set up a team to make the campaign a grand success. Jain, a doctor himself, is currently overseeing the vaccination drive in 31 states and Union Territories including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. This mass vaccination campaign will be launched after the present election process in five states gets over.

Jain told IANS that the party is helping general public get the vaccine by setting up help desks at 57,000 locations including 20,000 government vaccine centres.

"People are being informed about the Covid-19 vaccines at help desks set up at five to six places in each division. In each state, several teams of conveners, co-conveners have been constituted from district and block level to the state level to oversee the drive."

Jain hopes that everyone will get the first dose of the vaccine at least by the next three months i.e. July. He said currently people above 45 years of age are getting inoculated. Later, all above 18 years of age with comorbidities will get the vaccine. Then, people above the age of 35 are likely to be vaccinated. In the next phase, all types of people over the age of 18 will be given a chance to get vaccinated. Thus, by July, everyone over the age of 18 is expected to get a jab.

Jain gets the daily report on the progress of vaccination in all states -- from state conveners, MPs, MLAs, and volunteers. He holds meetings at regular intervals via video conferencing. So far he has held video meets with teams from 22 states.

The BJP will also carry out vaccination campaigns in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry when the election process is over. The BJP has directed all its MPs and MLAs to urge and motivate the public to come to the vaccination centres. He has also asked the cadres to help remove the fear about the vaccines from the minds of the people.

--IANS

