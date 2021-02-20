BJP's BL Santosh holds meeting of national general secretaries at party headquarter

New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): A meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called by National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh is underway at the party headquarter here on Saturday.



BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda is chairing the meeting of national general secretaries (organisation) of all states, where he will be apprised about the organisational tasks undertaken by the general secretaries in their respective states.

"The idea is to take stock of how well prepared we are for the Assembly polls in various states. Along with this, there is special attention given to civic polls and by-polls. We will not let any polls slip through our fingers," said a senior party functionary earlier.

With Assembly polls scheduled in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry, the BJP is preparing to expand its footprint in these states. Senior leaders feel that apart from Assam, where the BJP's incumbent government is seeking another term, there is a chance that the party can emerge as a major force in the rest of these four Assemblies.

After his interaction with general secretaries, the BJP chief is expected to fine-tune the party's strategy for the forthcoming Assembly polls scheduled over the next few months.

On February 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the party post holders at the NDMC convention center. In a day-long event, there would be review meetings of states and their units by the party chief as well.

The meeting, scheduled by the BJP's National President, is the first such meeting after the coronavirus-induced lockdown where all senior office bearers of the party are physically present. (ANI)