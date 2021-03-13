BJP's CEC finalises candidates for Assam and Kerala, discussion on other states underway

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): The BJP's central election committee finalised its remaining candidates for the Assam and Kerala assembly polls in a meeting attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The final decision on the names of candidates for the third, fourth, and fifth phase of West Bengal's polls is yet to be taken as the meeting is underway.



Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP chief JP Nadda are present in the meeting at BJP headquarters along with top leaders from the respective states.

After meeting with BJP CEC in Delhi, Kerala BJP state president K Surendran said, "BJP will fight on 115 seats and our partners will contest on the rest of 25 seats in Kerala. We submitted our proposal and expect (the list to come out) tomorrow morning. We have recommended the candidature of E Sreedharan."

According to sources, the candidates for the last and third phase for 20 seats of Assam have been locked, while discussion on 20 seats of Tamil Nadu also ended as candidates have been decided for 18 out of 20 seats.

Khushbu Sundar who joined the party a few weeks ago would be given a ticket for the assembly election, as well as the ex-IPS officer K Annamalai.

BJP state president of Tamil Nadu has discussed names of candidates for almost all the seats. The party may soon announce the list of final candidates, sources said.

For West Bengal, the name of candidates for the remaining third, fourth and fifth phase is yet to be discussed.

Elections in West Bengal will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29.

Elections for the 126-seat Assam Assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 6. Counting of votes for all four states and one Union Territory will take place on May 2. (ANI)

