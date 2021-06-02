BJP's Central leadership quells murmurs in Uttar Pradesh, backs Yogi Adityanath

By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Central leadership has thrown its weight behind Yogi Adityanath, putting a stop to murmurs against the state government months ahead of the Assembly polls.



Knowing that a divided house in Uttar Pradesh can cost the BJP dearly, the party's Central leadership has assured leaders that they will be heard. However, they have also been told that any disagreement can't be at the cost of the party's image amongst the people.

The move to strongly back the Yogi government comes as the party feels that retaining Uttar Pradesh in 2022 would be a crucial landmark for the unit.

The move comes even as National General Secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh has been camping in Lucknow deliberating on various issues with party leaders.

Many of these leaders had flagged issues like COVID-19 handling, disenchantment among people and lack of coordination between government and party leaders, among others.

While collating feedback from ministers and party leaders, Santhosh gave leaders a platform to vent their anger. He also sent a message to party leaders that the achievements of the Yogi government should be the focus right now.

Santhosh, throwing his weight behind the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, reflected in one of his tweets where he praised the state government for reducing the daily COVID-19 count.

"In five weeks, @myogiadityanath's Uttar Pradesh reduced the new daily case count by 93% ... Remember it's a state with 20+ Cr population. When municipality CMs could not manage a city of 1.5 Cr population , Yogiji managed quite effectively," Santhosh tweeted.

In yet another tweet, Santhosh again praised Yogi for his vision.

"UP Govt led by CM Sri @myogiadityanath decides to vaccinate parents of children below 12 years. A wise move considering the logic that if at all third wave comes it may affect children more. Parents will be around to look after more safely," tweeted Santhosh.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7. (ANI)