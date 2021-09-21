BJP's 'Chintan Shivir' in Raj to focus on 'Mission 2023'

Party's state president Satish Poonia said, "This time, our special focus will be on the mission 2023 which focuses on the forthcoming Assembly elections. We shall decide the future course of action in this meeting."

Jaipur, Sep 21 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan began a two-day brainstorming meeting 'Chintan Shivir' from Tuesday to discuss the strategy for the 2023 Assembly elections in the state.

The meeting is being held in Kumbhalgarh and the session has also been organised to discuss how to strengthen booths and mandals. Also strategies will be chalked out to discuss how to connect with masses socially and politically, he added.

"Since the Jan Sangh days, leaders of our organisation have focussed on the thought process, training and practice sessions to come out successfully. We have been reviewing our organisation's action plan and preparing future plans and this is what this meeting aims at," Poonia said.

The meeting will be chaired by BJP national general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh, and party's state office bearers and core group members will attend the meeting, said the party.

--IANS

arc/dpb