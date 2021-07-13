BJP's C.T. Ravi calls for population control policy in K'taka

Putting out a tweet, he has opined that the policy should be implemented on lines of Assam and Uttar Pradesh to check the growth of population as natural resources are depleting.

Bengaluru, July 13 (IANS) BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi has proposed implementation of the new controversial 'National Population Policy' in the state of Karnataka also.

Ravi in his tweet wrote, "It is high time Karnataka formulates a new population policy on the lines of Assam and Uttar Pradesh to control its growing population."

"It will be difficult to meet the needs of every citizen if there is a population explosion," he underlined.

Meanwhile, state home minister Basavaraj Bommai maintained that a decision in this regard will be taken after discussions and deliberations. The implementation of the New Population Policy had already gained momentum in BJP ruled states of Assam and Uttar Pradesh.

--IANS

mka/skp/