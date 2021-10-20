BJP's Dharmapuri Arvind slams Telangana CM, alleges Dalit Bandhu scheme stopped

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 20 (ANI): Lok Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dharmapuri Arvind slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over the Dalit Bandhu scheme and alleged that the state had stopped the scheme's implementation as its treasury department didn't have enough money.



Addressing a press conference, Arvind said, "Chief Minister KCR halted Dalit Bandhu scheme as there is no money with the state's treasury department to give money to Dalits. I have got to know that senior officials in the finance ministry say it is impossible to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme."

Dalit Bandhu scheme is a flagship programme introduced by the government of Telangana. It is a welfare scheme that aims at empowering and promoting the welfare of Dalits in the state.

Arvind further slammed the Congress party for not bothering about the welfare of Dalits in the state.

He said, "If Congress is really bothered about the welfare of Telangana, they should put forward a Dalit candidate as a Chief Minister here just like they did in Punjab." (ANI)

