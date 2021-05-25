BJP's ego & arrogance putting life of farmers in danger: Cong

"BJP Govt can solve the farmers crisis with the stroke of a pen. Only difficulty is BJP Govt's ego, adamancy to snatch farmers guaranteed income MSP & give private players open license to exploit the farmers, is bigger/stronger than need to protect right to livelihood & health of farmers," he said.

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Ahead of nationwide protest of the farmers on completion of six months of agitation against controversial farm laws, Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday alleged that BJP's ego and arrogance is putting life of farmers in danger.

Twelve opposition parties, led by the Congress, have extended their support to the call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) for a countrywide protest on May 26 to mark the completion of six months of their agitation against the the Centre's three farm laws.

The farmers leaders had also called for a nationwide protest on Wednesday and appealed to all the countrymen to put a black flag on their houses and vehicles and also burn effigies of the Modi government.

On completion of six months of the protest on the borders of Delhi and 7 years to the Modi government at the Centre, the SKM has decided to put black flags on this day as a protest against the Modi government.

Several trade unions, student organizations and democratic groups have been openly supporting the farmers' protest.

Farmers have been protesting against the Centres' agri laws since November 26 last year at various borders of the national capital.

