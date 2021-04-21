BJP's Kirit Somaiya demands action against Maharashtra govt over Nashik oxygen tanker leak incident

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday demanded action for criminal negligence against the Maharashtra government over an oxygen tanker leak incident at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik district.



In a tweet, Somaiya said that he had warned the Municipal Commissioner and the Civil Surgeon regarding same on March 22.

"22 COVID patients died at Nashik hospital due to defect in oxygen supply. During my Nashik visit on 22 March, I had warned the Municipal Commissioner and the Civil Surgeon. I demand action for criminal negligence against Thackeray Sarkar, Officials. It is COVID 'hatya' by the system," Somaiya tweeted.

As many as 22 people lost their lives after an oxygen tanker leaked while tankers were being filled at Nashik's Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital.

Several states are facing a shortage of medical oxygen, especially Maharashtra.

58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died. The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll has mounted to 60,824. (ANI)

