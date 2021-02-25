BJP's 'Modipara' campaign gaining momentum in Bengal (Ld)

In the campaign, the youth and professions are being appealed to come forward, approach the common people and spread the message of the developmental politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The campaign, which was launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent visit to West Bengal earlier this month, is designed to reach out to the youth who are politically aware but don't have any association with any political party.

Modipara has so far connected over 15,000 youth and professionals only in Kolkata since its launch. The drive will run parallel to the BJP's political campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, which are expected to be held in April-May this year.

As per the office-bearers of the BJP, the party members in Bengal will support the volunteers, who will be free to plan their movement in the state as per their creativity, spreading words about the works done by Prime Minister Modi.

For the 2014 general elections, the BJP had launched a volunteer-based campaign titled 'Mission 272+' in which over 10 lakh people took part.

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga told IANS that people are responding to the Modipara campaign. "Lots of people are voluntarily joining the campaign and designing it themselves," Bagga said.

Requesting anonymity, another BJP leader said, "Modipara is a localised volunteers' campaign for West Bengal. Through this campaign, we are appealing to the people, who are not politically affiliated to any party, to come forward and spread the message of the development politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Another BJP leader said that the ideation and execution of the campaign is done by the volunteers, while the party only provides the necessary guidance.

"The party will fine-tune the ideas of the volunteers. These young volunteers are not seasoned politicians, but they are full of enthusiasm and creativity. Their creative ideas are being given proper shape by the party leaders in the state," he aid.

Another BJP leader associated with the campaign said that it is getting 'huge response' from the youngsters and professionals.

"Large number of volunteers joined the campaign from in and around Kolkata and other urban areas of the state," he said.

According to another party leader, students, professionals and party sympathisers are joining the Modipara campaign from across the state. After Kolkata, the party is planning to extensively push the campaign in other urban pockets like Siliguri, Asansol, Durgapur and Bardhaman, as well as the rest of the state.

(Shashi Bhushan can be contacted at shashi.b@ians.in)

--IANS

ssb/rak/arm