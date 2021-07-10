BJP's objective is 'development': U'khand CM slams Kejriwal over free electricity remark

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Newly sworn-in Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday retorted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's comment on electricity prices in the former's state.



Speaking to the media in Delhi, Dhami said, "He may have an agenda for election but our agenda is to give the best work to the people of the state. We are not working for the sake of elections. Development is the only challenge in front of us."

This came after Kejriwal questioned the inflated rates of electricity in Uttarakhand despite the state producing its own stock.

Comparing Uttarakhand, Kejriwal claimed that electricity was free for the residents of Delhi despite purchasing power from outside.

"Uttarakhand itself generates electricity, also sells it to other states. Then why so expensive electricity to the people of Uttarakhand? Delhi does not generate its own electricity, buys it from other states. Still, electricity in Delhi is free. Shouldn't the people of Uttarakhand get free electricity? see you tomorrow in Dehradun," Kejriwal tweeted.

The Delhi chief minister informed of his visit to Dehradun on Sunday, bringing his 'free power' promise to yet another state.

Earlier on Thursday, Uttarakhand Power Minister Harak Singh Rawat announced that bills of consumers who use up to 100 units of electricity per month will be waived off.

"There are about 13 lakh consumers in the state who come under the purview of spending 100 to 200 units of electricity. Those who use 100 units per month will be given electricity free of cost. Those using 101 to 200 units per month get a 50 per cent discount," said Rawat.

The proposal is estimated to cost around Rs 400 to 500 crore annually. The government has also waived off surcharges till October. (ANI)

