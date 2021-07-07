BJP's organisation man & Shah confidant gets Cabinet berth

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary since 2010, Rajya Sabha MP and Supreme Court advocate Bhupender Yadav's elevation to the Union Cabinet on Wednesay is seen as a reward for being a dependable organisation man.

Born in 1969, Yadav has been representing Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha since 2012, but party work keeps taking him to Bihar and Gujarat, the two states under his charge. The BJP is also said to be grooming Yadav as the next face of the community, which has a sizeable presence in Uttar pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.