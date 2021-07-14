BJP's Parliamentary Party meet likely on July 18

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, Bharatiya Janata Party's Parliamentary Party Executive meeting is likely to be held on July 18, sources said.



According to them, a separate meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) floor leaders is also expected on the same day.

The information comes a day after senior BJP leaders met on Tuesday to deliberate on the party's strategy for the monsoon session of Parliament which begins on July 19.

Sources said the meeting took place at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and was attended by BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, Bhupendra Yadav, Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Twenty senior BJP leaders attended the meeting, the sources said.

The monsoon session of parliament is expected to be stormy with the opposition gearing up to attack the BJP-led government on a range of issues including price rise, increasing cost of diesel and petrol and issues related to tackling of COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources stated that the meeting went on for over an hour and discussed the ruling party's strategy for the session, which will be the first after assembly polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry earlier this year.

The government also has a series of legislations on its agenda in the parliament session which will conclude on August 13. (ANI)