  4. BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal files nomination for Bhabanipur by-polls

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Sep 13th, 2021, 14:30:02hrs
BJP Candidate Priyanka Tibrewal (Photo/ANI)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Bhabanipur by-poll, Priyanka Tibriwal filed her nomination on Monday.

Tibrewal, who is taking on West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee, said that it is a fight against injustice.
"I would like to tell the people of Bhabanipur that they have received a big opportunity. So, they should come forward in this fight against injustice and make history," she stated earlier in the day.
Bhabanipur by-polls will primarily be a contest between Tibrewal and Banerjee as Congress on September 8, announced that the party will not be fielding any candidate for the by-polls.
Bypolls will be held in Bhabanipur on September 30 and results will be declared by October 3. (ANI)

