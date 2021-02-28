'BJP's Ranjit Das insulted us': BPF leader Pramila Rani Brahma joins Congress

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], February 28 (ANI): Bodoland People's Front (BPF) leader Pramila Rani Brahma on Sunday, has decided to join Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



"Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ranjit Das has insulted us a lot. In the next elections, we will not be with the BJP. We have now decided to go with Congress-led alliance," Brahma told ANI.

"I have made an agreement with BJP five years back. As long as BJP will be in power, I will have the right to be part of it. But I have decided I will not be a part of BJP in this upcoming election," she further added.

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Assam, the BPF on Saturday announced to join the Congress-led coalition 'Mahajath' after breaking away with the BJP-led alliance.

"To work for Peace, Unity, and Development and to bring a stable government, free from corruption in Assam, the BPF has decided to join hands with the MAHAJATH," BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary said in a statement on Facebook.

In 2016, the BJP scripted history and formed the government for the first time in the state ending Congress's 15-year rule. BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and BPF won a combined 86 seats in the 126 member Assam Assembly. BJP bagged 60 seats, AGP 14 and BPF 12 seats.

Congress, which ran the state for three straight terms under the leadership of Tarun Gogoi, could manage to win only 26 seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won nine of the 14 parliamentary seats while its allies the AGP and the BPF drew a blank.

