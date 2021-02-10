BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain takes charge as Bihar Industry Minister

Patna (Bihar) [India], February 10 (ANI): BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain took charge as the Bihar Industry Minister on Wednesday.



This comes a day after he took oath as minister in Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday.

On being asked about the challenges of the post, Hussain told ANI that his mission is to ensure people get jobs within the state.

"Industrialisation is needed in Bihar. The state has agro-based industries and textile industries along with skilled workers. We will try to develop the sources and skills," he added.

Sixteen others were also given ministerial posts as part of Bihar cabinet expansion.

Governor Phagu Chouhan administered the oath of office to the new ministers.

On November 16 last year, Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term following the NDA's victory in state Assembly polls. (ANI)

